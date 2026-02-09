Tesla Files Roadster II Trademark Ahead Of April Reveal Date

Tesla trademarked the Roadster lettering and logo in a move that appears to confirm the sports car is still on the roadmap. Unveiled in 2017, the second-generation Roadster will soon turn 10 without having a designated production facility. Elon Musk recently said that the Roadster II will be unveiled on April 1, showing he's still not serious about it. If people thought the Cybertruck's delay was unprecedented, they should look at all Tesla projects and see that none were ever on time. Chief among them are the Semi and the Roadster II, both unveiled in 2017 during a common event. There are important distinctions between the two, but the common thing is that they are both less likely to enter production than ever before.



NEWS: Tesla has filed new trademark applications for its next-generation Roadster, hinting that the unveil is drawing closer.



The first application includes a stylized “Roadster” wordmark, while the second includes what seems to be the Roadster’s new design.



USPTO filings… pic.twitter.com/WJ7gkO7i8z — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 5, 2026









