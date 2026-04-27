Tesla Files To Award Elon Musk The Bonus A Delaware Judge Tried to Take Away

Agent009 submitted on 4/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:13 AM

Views : 1,932 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Tesla has filed an S-8 registration statement with the SEC to register 303,960,630 shares of common stock for CEO Elon Musk under his 2018 pay package. At today’s share price of ~$376, those shares are worth over $114 billion.
 
The filing confirms what many expected after the Delaware Supreme Court restored the award in December: the years-long legal fight over the largest executive compensation deal in corporate history is officially over.
 
The 2018 CEO Performance Award was designed as an all-or-nothing bet. Tesla’s board granted Musk options to buy 304 million shares (split-adjusted) at $23.34 per share, contingent on Tesla hitting 12 escalating market cap and operational milestones. Musk reached the final milestone in December 2021.


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Tesla Files To Award Elon Musk The Bonus A Delaware Judge Tried to Take Away

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