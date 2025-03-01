Tesla Finally Allows Owners To Order Selected Parts Directly From The Factory

Tesla has updated its electronic parts catalog (EPC) with links to place a direct order for select parts. Until now, customers could only order Tesla genuine parts through a service center or a third-party reseller. Currently, only common parts can be ordered directly, but Tesla promised that the offer would expand in the future.

Tesla pioneered the direct-to-consumer sales model, which helped it grow while keeping costs under control. While many initially argued that dealerships are necessary, at least for servicing vehicles, if not sales, Tesla proved that it could do everything itself. More than this, its sales model proved so successful that it's now threatening the dealership model's very existence.



