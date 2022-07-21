Tesla Found Partly Liable In Teen Crashing His Model S At Over 115 MPH

You may remember, back in May 2018, two teenagers were killed after the driver crashed a Tesla Model S into a concrete wall while traveling at 116 mph. The car immediately caught fire, and another person who was in the car sustained injuries.

Not long after the deadly accident occurred, Tesla pushed out an over-the-air software update with a speed-limiting feature dedicated to the teen driver of the Model S, Barrett Riley. It lets owners limit the car's speed so that devastating incidents like this are less likely to occur. When you bring up Tesla's Speed Limit Mode on the car's touch screen, it notes, "In memory of Barrett Riley."