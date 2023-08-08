Tesla Full Self Driving Easily Fooled By Teddy Bear

An outspoken critic of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system has taken to social media to demonstrate many of the limitations of the system, in particular the driver monitoring system used by Tesla. While Tesla has been ahead of the game in many regards since its inception, it has long been behind when it comes to driver monitoring systems. In fact, it was only a couple of years ago that it said the in-car camera found in the Model 3 and Model Y would double as a monitor for the driver. This clip suggests that it still has a long way to go.



