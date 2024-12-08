Tesla Generously Offers US Military 1% Off The Purchase Price Of A New Cybertruck

Tesla buyers in the U.S. military can now get a $1,000 discount on purchases of the Cybertruck, as launched by the company on its website last week.

On Friday, it was spotted that Tesla had added the Cybertruck to its Military Purchase Program online, effectively offering active and former U.S. military members $1,000 off when buying the company’s electric vehicles (EVs). While the program originally offered the deal for purchases on the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y, the Cybertruck has now been added, meaning that the discount is available for Tesla’s entire EV lineup.