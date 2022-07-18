Tesla Germany Ordered To Reimburse Owners For Unsafe Autopilot Feature

Tesla is being ordered to reimburse an owner whose vehicle had malfunctions when operating the Autopilot function in Germany. A court in Munich ruled the electric automaker must repay a customer for most of the Model X that she bought, amounting to $112,884.80, or 112,000 euros.

The vehicle underwent a technical analysis, which proved the vehicle could not recognize and identify obstacles on the road, especially the narrowing of a road in a construction zone and phantom braking issues. The court said these issues could lead to a collision and were a “massive hazard” in highly populated areas, according to Der Spiegel, who first reported the ruling.

Attorneys for Tesla pushed against the ruling by stating Autopilot was not designed for city traffic, but the court ruled drivers should not have to switch the feature on and off manually because it could cause them to become distracted while driving.