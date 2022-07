At a remote Mexico border crossing a few miles upriver from Laredo, Texas, a green highway sign welcomes friends of an American company in an instantly recognizable font: TESLA.



After moving its headquarters to Austin from Silicon Valley, Elon Musk’s firm has struck a deal with one of Mexico’s most pro-business states. Tesla Inc. suppliers now have a dedicated lane at the Colombia Solidarity checkpoint to quicken the crossing, said Ivan Rivas, the economy minister of Nuevo Leon.



