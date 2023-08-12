Tesla Gifts 48 Volt Architecture To Automakers Because They Are Lagging So Badly

One of the less obvious features of the Tesla Cybertruck is its vehicle voltage architecture. The Cybertruck is the first EV from the automaker to use a 48-Volt (48V) electrical system implementation throughout the entire vehicle, as compared to the 12V systems that are used in pretty much every other vehicle on the planet. Today, Tesla shared its 48V implementation documentation with other major automakers — including competitors like Ford.



Ford’s own CEO Jim Farley confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, last night.



They weren't joking. We received the document today, dated Dec. 5th. Thanks, @ElonMusk. Great for the industry! https://t.co/DkLaHA84CY — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 7, 2023









