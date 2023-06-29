Tesla Giga Mexico Plant Taking Longer to Build Than Anticipated

Tesla wanted Giga Mexico to beat Giga Shanghai, which took a record nine months from groundbreaking to production start. A new report from China shows that the first vehicles would roll out in the first quarter of 2025 instead of the planned H2 2024. The Gen-3 automotive platform and the mass-market electric vehicles are the main reason Tesla chose Mexico for its next gigafactory. The low-cost and skilled labor allows Tesla to achieve a cost structure only possible in China until now. Musk named Tom Zhu, the man behind Giga Shanghai's success, to overview Giga Mexico construction, a guarantee that things would happen exactly as planned. Zhu vowed to start operations at Giga Mexico in less than nine months, beating Giga Shanghai's record.



