Tesla Giga Mexico Plant Taking Longer to Build Than Anticipated

Agent009 submitted on 6/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:25 AM

Views : 428 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla wanted Giga Mexico to beat Giga Shanghai, which took a record nine months from groundbreaking to production start. A new report from China shows that the first vehicles would roll out in the first quarter of 2025 instead of the planned H2 2024.
 
The Gen-3 automotive platform and the mass-market electric vehicles are the main reason Tesla chose Mexico for its next gigafactory. The low-cost and skilled labor allows Tesla to achieve a cost structure only possible in China until now. Musk named Tom Zhu, the man behind Giga Shanghai's success, to overview Giga Mexico construction, a guarantee that things would happen exactly as planned. Zhu vowed to start operations at Giga Mexico in less than nine months, beating Giga Shanghai's record.


Read Article


Tesla Giga Mexico Plant Taking Longer to Build Than Anticipated

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)