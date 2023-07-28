Tesla Gives Connecticut Lawmakers The Middle Finger - Opening Showroom Despite Direct Sales Ban

Tesla appears to have found an effective loophole that would enable it to operate in Connecticut. The state has taken a stern stance against the electric vehicle maker over the years through initiatives that are designed to block Tesla from establishing a presence in the area. Mohegan Sun, an entertainment destination operated by the Mohegan Tribe, has revealed its plans to introduce a Tesla Electric Vehicle Showroom. The facility is expected to debut in the fall, and it will be located within The Shops at Mohegan Sun. As per a press release, both locals and visitors to the area will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of Tesla models at the site. Visitors can also explore Tesla’s solar and storage products at the facility.



