Tesla has increased pricing for the Model S and Model X across Europe, though the rates vary based on market. Still, the price bumps are quite significant, especially in markets such as Germany where the entry-level Model S now costs €81,990 ($97,700).

Before the price update, it retailed for €76,990, so that’s a difference of €5,000 ($6,000), which is a lot, regardless of where you’re from. Similar differences now exist in France and the UK, reports Reuters.