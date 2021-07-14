Tesla Goes After Chinese Owner That Falsely Claimed Brake Failure

Tesla China’s assertive stance against inaccurate reporting and false news continues, with the company recently taking legal action against a Model 3 owner who previously alleged that his vehicle experienced a “brake failure” incident. The Tesla owner, who has maintained that his vehicle went “out of control,” shared the news on Weibo.

Tesla’s indictment to the vehicle owner was reportedly received a few days ago. Partly in response to the electric vehicle driver posting the results of an Event Data Recorder (EDR) report from the Wenzhou Automotive Engineering Society. After asking fellow Weibo users for help interpreting the EDR test’s results, the former Tesla owner was informed that the vehicle’s data recorder proved that he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.