Tesla Goes After Chinese Owner That Falsely Claimed Brake Failure At Shanghai Auto Show

Tesla found itself up against an onslaught of issues in China earlier this year. It all started when a woman hopped up on top of a Model 3 in the middle of the Shanghai Auto Show. She was leading a protest with claims that Tesla's vehicles have faulty brakes.
The situation got messy, as others sided with her, the media got involved, and people made fake videos of Tesla's cars having braking problems. which hurt Tesla's reputation in the country. Reportedly, it all turned out to be made up, and the media apologized for publishing false and unsubstantiated claims. The government also got involved, with recommendations of how Tesla should be handling customer service.
