Tesla Goes On Hiring Spree After Firing Droves Of Employees

Tesla is on a hiring spree, adding hundreds of new positions just months after CEO Elon Musk initiated a round of layoffs across the company. The recruitment drive reflects a focus on artificial intelligence and robotics, both of which are pivotal to Tesla’s projects like Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Optimus.

The company’s Careers page has seen a surge in job openings in recent weeks, as per an analysis from Bloomberg News. The publication noted that Tesla is currently looking to hire almost 800 new employees. The roles are varied, with some job listings looking for highly-specialized talents and others looking for standard jobs, such as vehicle service and sales.