Tesla Hacker Reveal Hidden Code Revealing Automaker Is Adding Subscription Based Options

A Tesla hacking expert has revealed that the electric automaker may soon be adding subscription features to future vehicles and that the Model Y SUV may have its maximum range software locked in the Standard Range trim. The news comes via @greentheonly on X (formerly Twitter), who accessed Tesla's 2023.38.8 software update and learned that features like heated seats and heated windshield wipers are becoming paid features that one can access via a subscription.

BMW infamously attempted something similar, noting that this would allow it to streamline production and maximize value for future buyers of used cars. But BMW eventually gave up on the idea because customers simply did not understand how it worked, so why should Tesla's decision to paywall hardware behind a software barrier be any different?


