Tesla Halts Production At Berlin Gigafactory After Environmental Arsonist Sets Nearby Power Station Ablaze

A Tesla plant outside of Berlin was reportedly forced to halt production Tuesday after an electricity substation was set alight in a suspected arson attack.

 
The Gruenheide factory, located southeast of the German capital, was left without power, as were parts of wider city, Reuters cited German newspaper Berliner Zeitung as saying. The newspaper added that bomb disposal units had been dispatched to the site.
 
Left-wing extremists the “Volcano Group” claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter posted to alternative news site Kontrapolis. “We sabotaged Tesla told,” it said, according to a Google translation, before denouncing the electric vehicle maker’s professed green credentials.


