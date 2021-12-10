Tesla Has Already Added 5000 Jobs To The Austin Area In 2021

Tesla has already created 5,000 new jobs in Austin, Texas, so far in 2021, according to a report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. Companies expanding or relocating to the city pledged to create 20,840 jobs from January to September, with 150 companies contributing to the growth. The data shows that Tesla is the company to pledge and create the most jobs in 2021 in Austin. After announcing that Tesla would expand its North American production footprint by erecting a new manufacturing facility in Austin, speculation began to intrigue many of those interested with how many jobs the electric automaker would contribute to the region. Tesla chose Austin over Tulsa, Oklahoma, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that put many people out of work and many businesses into bankruptcy. However, Tesla’s ultimate pledge was to help Austin recover its economic dominance by offering a substantial number of jobs to those who reside in the area.



