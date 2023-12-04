Tesla Has Back Burnered The Roadster For So Long That Other Automakers Are Beating It To The Punch

 You're looking at leaked images of the new MG Cyberster, courtesy of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website. The production version will debut next week at the Shanghai Auto Show.

 
According to the leaked document, the Cyberster will be available with rear- and all-wheel drive, with the dual-motor version having a total of 536 horsepower on tap. There's also a single-motor RWD version with an output of 310 hp.
 
Oddly, no details regarding the batteries or range were listed, but we do know the top speed is 124 mph (likely limited) and that it will allegedly take less than three seconds to hit 62 mph.


