Tesla Has Been Quietly Be Replacing Drive Motors On Cybertrucks - Is This A Silent Recall?

Last month, several Cybertruck owners reported that Tesla offered them a free drive unit replacement during their next Service visit. Tesla explained the offer as part of a study on early Cybertruck vehicles. However, some Cybertruck owners have recently experienced drive unit failures, and many wonder whether Tesla wasn't, in fact, conducting a silent voluntary recall.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's riskiest bet to date, with many cutting-edge technologies still in their early days. Almost everything is different on the Cybertruck compared to other vehicles, starting with the manufacturing process, body structure, materials, and all the unproven technologies underneath. The Cybertruck comes with a 48-volt electrical system, a Gigabit Ethernet interconnect, and a steer-by-wire system, to name just a few.