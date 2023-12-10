Tesla Has Enough Battery Production Capacity To Make 25,000 Cybertrucks A Year

Tesla announced a significant milestone for the 4680 cell production at Giga Texas as it built the 20 millionth battery cell at the factory. Rough calculations indicate that Tesla reached a 5-GWh yearly production capacity, which should be enough to ramp up Cybertruck production to at least 25,000 units per year.

When Tesla announced the 4680 cells in 2020 Battery Day, it presented it as a breakthrough in Li-ion battery manufacturing. The 4680 cells were touted as more than just a larger form factor. Tesla also promised chemistry and manufacturing improvements that were set to change the Li-ion batteries forever.