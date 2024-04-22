Tesla Has Only Delivered 36 Electric Semis Out Of PepsiCo's Original Order Of 140

Production of the all-electric Tesla Semi Class 8 rig is slower than anticipated, with the total fleet amounting to roughly 140 units since production began toward the end of 2022, historical data and new information revealed by Reuters suggests. Tesla never released official production figures for its biggest vehicle.

In late 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the annual production of the Semi would reach 50,000 units in 2024. Fast-forward to June 2023, and the outspoken head honcho toned down his expectations and said that the company doesn’t expect to start higher-volume production of the electric Semi before late 2024, citing battery supply constraints. So let’s see how the manufacturing ramp-up went so far.