Tesla Has SLASHED Production Costs By Almost 60% - So Why Aren't Prices Falling?

We’ve seen electric-vehicle prices ballooning in the past years, sometimes faster than the rest of the car market. The price hikes were blamed on supply chain problems, inflation, and the higher price of raw materials. Nevertheless, Tesla reveals it has slashed production costs by almost 60%.



During the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, Tesla investor relations boss Martin Viecha talked about his company’s future plans for the next five years. Among the key takeaways from his speech, Tesla’s manufacturing optimizations are impressive, akin to a third revolution in automotive manufacturing. For those who lost count, the first revolution happened in the early 1900s when Ford mass-produced the Model T. The second started in the ’70s, with Toyota’s “just in time” production model.



“EV architecture is so different from internal combustion engine, it allows for a third revolution in automotive manufacturing,” Viecha told the audience, as revealed by Insider.



