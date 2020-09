This, according to Fichtner, is partly due to competitors not doing enough to further electric vehicle technologies. In a recent interview with a German auto publication, battery expert Maximilian Fichtner remarked that Tesla could move far beyond the reach of its competitors, even if it fails to achieve all of the goals that were presented during Battery Day.This, according to Fichtner, is partly due to competitors not doing enough to further electric vehicle technologies. In an interview with Spiegel Mobility, Fichtner, a director at the Helmholtz Institute and a professor for solid-state chemistry at Ulm University, remarked that German automakers are simply doing something much different compared to Tesla. While Tesla considers batteries as part of its core business, German automakers seemed to be content outsourcing all the battery work to third-party suppliers and focusing their efforts on competencies that they know best, such as body design.



Read Article