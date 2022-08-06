Tesla Has Three Years Worth Of Cybertruck Back Orders

Demand for electric vehicles is higher than ever, and orders for Tesla’s EVs are piling on relentlessly. Even the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup, which has yet to begin production at all, has more orders than Tesla can possibly produce, according to statements from the company’s CEO.



Tesla has over three years’ worth of Cybertruck orders, even if it were to produce them at a rapid production pace, as detailed in a statement from CEO Elon Musk reported by CNBC. The news comes after Tesla announced plans to stop accepting Cybertruck orders beyond North America earlier this month.







