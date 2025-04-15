Tesla Has To Replace 4 Million Self Driving Computers

Tesla (TSLA) has to replace the ‘self-driving’ computer inside about 4 million vehicles or likely compensate the owners of those vehicles.

The liability could be more significant than the largest automotive recall in terms of cost.

In 2016, Tesla claimed that all its vehicles in production going forward have “all the hardware necessary for full self-driving capability.”



Tesla’s use of the term “full self-driving” has changed over the years, but at the time and for years later, CEO Elon Musk claimed that it would mean Tesla owners would eventually receive a software update that would turn their vehicles into “robotaxis” capable of level-4-5 self-driving, which means unsupervised autonomous driving even with no one in the cars.