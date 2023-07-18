Tesla Has Won the EV War - Should The Other Automakers Just Give Up?

Although legacy carmakers vowed to replace Tesla as the market leader, the latest data show they are not progressing. Experian registration numbers for the January-May period show that Tesla is still selling 6 out of 10 EVs in the US and is responsible for half of the US EV sales growth. The carmakers that reported increased sales in 2022, including Ford, Kia, and Lucid, are the most affected. Only five years ago, almost everyone in the automotive industry thought surpassing Tesla was a piece of cake. Manufacturing powerhouses such as Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, or Ford were convinced that replacing the combustion engine with an electric motor would be easy, and Tesla would be doomed to lose the game it invented. A long line of "Tesla killers" were announced, but they died before even Tesla started noticing them.



Read Article