Tesla Hints At Smaller Pickup Truck

Tesla hinted that a smaller pickup truck could be on the way, but the company did not clarify whether it would be an abbreviated version of the Cybertruck, or a new design altogether. The Cybertruck is unlike any vehicle that has ever come before it. Some other vehicles, like the DeLorean, have had similar shapes, but no manufacturer or pickup brand has ever tried to build such an interesting and unorthodox truck, especially in the quantity Tesla builds them. Only available in North America and the United Arab Emirates (for order as of now, as deliveries are not expected until the end of this year), the Cybertruck has not made its way to areas like Europe or Asia, where Tesla has a sizeable presence. Much of this is due to the sheer size of the pickup, which would not be an ideal vehicle for many of the tight streets and various traffic conditions.



