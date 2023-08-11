Tesla Hires Senior Quality Control Executive For Cybertruck Plant

Tesla has hired a very experienced manufacturing executive from Stellantis to lead quality operations at Gigafactory Texas.



As we previously reported, Tesla brought Tom Zhu, the executive in charge of Tesla’s operations in China, to the US to oversee all manufacturing and sale operations in North America last year.



The executive has since been boosting Tesla’s manufacturing leadership with several new hires.



We reported that Tesla hired Eli Lilly manufacturing executive Michael Hildebrand to lead the Gigafactory Nevada expansion earlier this year.









