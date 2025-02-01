Tesla Hits A Wall And Reports First Annual Sales Drop In It's History

Tesla reported the first full-year drop in sales in its history as a public company Thursday, as increased competition and slowing demand for electric vehicles hit its results.
 
The company reported fourth-quarter sales of 495,570 vehicles, up 2% from what it sold a year earlier. But that left it far behind the 595,413 pure EVs sold by Chinese rival BYD in the quarter. Tesla’s full-year sales of 1.8 million vehicles nonetheless edged out BYD’s annual EV total by 24,000, to retain the title of world’s largest EV maker.


