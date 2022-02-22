Tesla In Heated Battle To Keep Locations Open In Oklahoma

Tesla is using its Engage platform to call for community support in fighting against Oklahoma’s House Bill 3994. The bill, according to Tesla, could be interpreted as a way to outlaw manufacturers like itself from servicing and delivering cars within the state. HB 3994 is currently being considered by the Oklahoma House Business and Commerce Committee. If the bill passes, Tesla notes that even some of its existing locations in the state may be forced to close down. More importantly, the bill may also result in Oklahoma-based Tesla owners having to drive out-of-state just to take delivery and service their vehicles.





