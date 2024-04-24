Tesla In Talks To License FSD Technology To At Least One Major Automaker

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is currently in talks with “one major automaker about licensing Full Self-Driving (FSD)”.
 
Back in 2021, Musk did say that he had early discussions with other automakers about licensing self-driving technology, but that didn’t lead to anything.

Last year, the CEO made an announcement that Tesla would be open to licensing Autopilot and FSD to other automakers.
However, earlier this year, Musk said that “automakers don’t believe Tesla Full Self-Driving is real”.


