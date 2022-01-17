Tesla In Talks With NHTSA Over HVAC System Issues In Extreme Cold

Recent complaints regarding Tesla’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems have prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to discuss the feature with the automaker. Yesterday, Transport Canada launched an assessment into the issues after sixteen complaints.

Transport Canada opened an “Issue Assessment Investigation” following sixteen complaints from owners in Canada who stated that their Tesla Model 3 and Model Y HVAC systems, including the heat pump, were not operating correctly in extremely cold weather. The agency told Teslarati that concerns were mostly related to a vehicle’s potential difficulty with defogging and defrosting the windshield, which could affect driver visibility.