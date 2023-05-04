Tesla Installs More Fast Charger Stations In Q1 Than Anyone Else

Tesla installed the biggest number of DC fast chargers in the United States in this year’s first quarter, placing more than five times the number of chargers compared to its nearest competitor. According to data released by EV research firm EVAdoption, Tesla installed 1,292 DC fast charger ports in the US during the first three months of 2023, which equates to a whopping 59 percent of all new DC port installations. At the same time, Tesla opened 98 new Supercharger sites countrywide, averaging more than one per day. The next company in the standings is EVgo, which rolled out 250 DC fast charging ports between January 1-March 31, while ChargePoint placed 203.



Tesla continues to lap the other US DCFC networks, having installed nearly 1,300 DCFC ports in Q1 2023 or 59% of all new DCFC ports.



At current pace, Tesla should install ~5,200 new DCFCs in 2023 and all networks combined roughly 8,700.



Tesla now averages 13.2 chargers/site. pic.twitter.com/C8SEFZxfHZ — EVAdoption (@EVAdoptionTweet) April 3, 2023



