Tesla Installs More Fast Charger Stations In Q1 Than Anyone Else

Tesla installed the biggest number of DC fast chargers in the United States in this year’s first quarter, placing more than five times the number of chargers compared to its nearest competitor.
According to data released by EV research firm EVAdoption, Tesla installed 1,292 DC fast charger ports in the US during the first three months of 2023, which equates to a whopping 59 percent of all new DC port installations. At the same time, Tesla opened 98 new Supercharger sites countrywide, averaging more than one per day.
The next company in the standings is EVgo, which rolled out 250 DC fast charging ports between January 1-March 31, while ChargePoint placed 203.
