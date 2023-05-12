Tesla Insurance Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Increasing Premiums After Fake Crash Warnings

Tesla is about to face a class action after a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that the automaker overcharged people using its insurance with “real-time data” after increasing their premiums over “fake crash warnings.”



When launching its own car insurance product, Tesla utilized its capacity to collect real-time driving data from its vehicles to create what it calls a “Safety Score,” which gives drivers a score based on how and when they drive, increasing or decreasing their monthly premium accordingly.



The move was to counter the fact that many third-party insurers were charging very expensive premiums on Tesla vehicles.





