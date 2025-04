Tesla Insurance has stopped penalizing drivers for having forward collision warnings after getting sued for what drivers described as fake crash alerts

Like many modern vehicles, Teslas have forward collision warnings that alert drivers to a perceived risk of a collision.



These alerts can be lifesavers, but they also tend to give you false positives.



Normally, it wouldn’t be a problem—better safe than sorry—but in Tesla’s case, it can be a costly problem for drivers.