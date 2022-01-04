Tesla Insurance To Remind Drivers How Bad Their Driving Sucks

Tesla Insurance has enabled its controversial driver safety score, which tracks driving data in real time, in California, its biggest market, but it is only for “educational purposes” and won’t affect premiums… for now.

Tesla had already introduced its own insurance product in California, but it didn’t utilize real-time driving data and Tesla’s safety score, which had been its original goal.

Before expanding its insurance product to other markets, the company wanted to build up its safety score system, which utilizes driving data collected in real time from Tesla vehicles to determine if you are a “good driver” based on things like the number of “Forward Collision Warnings” you get, the amount of hard braking you do, aggressive turning, unsafe following distance, and if you get forced Autopilot disengagements.