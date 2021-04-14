Tesla Insurance To Steer Collision Repairs To Tesla Service Centers

What if you didn't have to go round and round with your insurance company, not to mention some random collision repair shop that you may be forced to use? According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Tesla's goal is to handle both facets of car ownership in order to streamline the process. As you are probably already aware, Tesla makes every attempt to handle a majority of its business and services in-house. It sells its cars direct to consumers, it produces its own seats, it has its own battery factory, it's starting to produce its own batteries, it handles its own service, and it's beginning to expand its own car insurance program.



