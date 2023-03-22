Tesla Insurance Use Of Safety Scoring Aggregates Owners After Raising Rates Due To Late Night Driving

Tesla initially devised Safety Score as an algorithm to gauge insurance premiums to drivers. Akin to the telemetry data used by other insurance companies, Tesla Safety Score taps into the vehicle data to assess driving behavior. Later, Tesla reshuffled Safety Score to determine which drivers were suitable to access the FSD Beta program. This has led to awkward situations, with Tesla drivers trying to maximize their scores to get access to the program.

Safety Score has evolved since then to fulfill its role as an evaluation tool. In November last year, Tesla revamped the software, introducing controversial new criteria. The most contested was probably the "late night driving," which penalizes drivers that drive between 10 pm and 4 am. Tesla claims it has introduced this criterion because studies show that many accidents happen during this interval.



Read Article