Tesla Intentionally Slows German Gigafactory Production To Less Than 4000 Units a Week

The production output of Tesla’s German Gigafactory near Berlin has slowed to less than 4,000 units per week, according to a story published by Business Insider citing internal documents and anonymous sources.

Quoted by Reuters, the report says that the production milestone of 5,000 units, reached in March, was a one-off and that Tesla has gradually lowered the production target of its Berlin-Brandenburg facility to 4,350 cars per week in July and August, and even lower for the coming weeks.

As per Business Insider, pictures showing Tesla’s internal workflow software indicated that the target for July and August had been lowered to 870 cars per day, but even so, there were days when output was lower, with just 692 cars produced on July 25 and 806 on July 28.