Tesla Introduces Virtual Queuing To Avoid Fights At The Supercharger

Agent009 submitted on 5/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:42 AM

Views : 628 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Tesla is testing a new virtual queuing system at its Supercharger stations that automatically kicks in when all chargers are occupied. The feature has been in the works for more than a year, hinted at in the mobile app's software code. The new waitlist feature aims to prevent misunderstandings that may arise at a congested site.
   
Tesla owners have asked for virtual queuing at Superchargers for years, and Tesla has promised to provide it. This would help drivers charge in an orderly fashion at overcrowded stations, preventing misunderstandings and possible fights between disgruntled owners. This has happened occasionally during holidays and other peak travel periods.


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Tesla Introduces Virtual Queuing To Avoid Fights At The Supercharger

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