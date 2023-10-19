Tesla Invests $750,000 Into Local Texas Community Organizations

Tesla has been approved to invest $750,000 in nine local organizations in Texas this year, significantly exceeding its required investments. Although the company is required to give a certain percentage of its taxes as community investments, the figure nearly doubles the required amount from last year, and one official went on to call the automaker’s contributions “really impressive.” Travis County commissioners approved Tesla for $750,000 in investments to local organizations in 2023, as shared by the automaker in a report this week (via Fox 7 Austin). Tesla is required to invest about 10 percent of operations and maintenance property taxes into organizations near its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and in its official headquarters of Del Valle.



