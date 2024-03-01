Tesla Is Already Trial Producing The Model 3 Highland In California

Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 in Europe and China in September 2023, but US customers are still buying the old model. So far, only Giga Shanghai is building the Model 3 Highland, which means that only the markets supplied from China benefit from the revamped Model 3. However, Tesla expects to start US production at the Fremont factory, bringing the Model 3 Highland to North America.



We've already seen Model 3 Highland prototypes testing on US roads, with some of them shedding camo immediately after the official launch in Europe and Asia. However, others had important parts covered, hinting that Tesla was testing several variants, and some were different from the ones selling in Europe. We figured these camouflaged Model 3s could be the Performance variant, which is yet to be released in either market.





Read Article