Tesla Is Currently Sitting On A $2.48 Billion Bitcoin Stash

Agent009 submitted on 4/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:43:13 AM

Views : 274 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier this year, Tesla attracted a lot of attention and a good number of raised eyebrows when it invested $1.5 billion of its cash on Bitcoin. The move was unprecedented among automakers, and due to the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining, even some of Tesla’s more environmentally-conscious supporters voiced their opposition to the investment. 

So far, however, Tesla’s Bitcoin investment seems to be paying off. In the recently-held first-quarter earnings call, the EV maker announced that it had trimmed its cryptocurrency investment by about 10%. This resulted in the company gaining a profit of $101 million from the sale of its digital assets.



Read Article


Tesla Is Currently Sitting On A $2.48 Billion Bitcoin Stash

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)