Tesla Is Currently Sitting On A $2.48 Billion Bitcoin Stash

Earlier this year, Tesla attracted a lot of attention and a good number of raised eyebrows when it invested $1.5 billion of its cash on Bitcoin. The move was unprecedented among automakers, and due to the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining, even some of Tesla’s more environmentally-conscious supporters voiced their opposition to the investment.

So far, however, Tesla’s Bitcoin investment seems to be paying off. In the recently-held first-quarter earnings call, the EV maker announced that it had trimmed its cryptocurrency investment by about 10%. This resulted in the company gaining a profit of $101 million from the sale of its digital assets.