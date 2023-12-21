Tesla Is In The Midst Of "Battery Hell"

Tesla is no stranger to "production hell." That term, which comes from CEO Elon Musk himself, is commonly associated with the early days of the Model 3. But the automaker has been through the fire many times, including with the launch of the Model S, and even Musk has warned of similar challenges ahead with the stainless-steel Cybertruck. And there's one area that may prove particularly tricky: its batteries.

Welcome back to an almost Christmas edition of Critical Materials, our morning roundup of industry news that affects the EV space. Also on tap for today: some good news, for a change, on America's fuel economy average, and the Biden Administration may hit back harder at China's EV expansion than we thought. Let's take a look.




