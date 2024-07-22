Tesla Is Losing Ground In The US And EU Markets

It doesn't seem to be a good year for Tesla. After the record results of 2023—when it was the most popular EV manufacturer with the best-selling vehicle in the world—2024 isn't nearly as robust. The latest data collected by JATO Dynamics for the first half of this year shows Tesla losing ground in both the United States and Europe, where sales fell by 8 percent and 13 percent respectively. While the general public is not entirely enthusiastic about electric cars, overall demand has actually grown in both regions. New, more competitive models introduced on both sides of the Atlantic are attracting more people, despite growing uncertainty about incentives and the future plans of the OEMs that produce these cars.



