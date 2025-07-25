Tesla Is No Longer Mentioning The Cybertruck In Earnings Calls

Tesla has already put the Cybertruck's failure behind it, barely acknowledging its existence in the Q2 2025 shareholder deck. Intriguingly, investors submitted over 100 questions related to the Cybertruck, but Tesla refused to even mention it. The Tesla Cybertruck is not only one of the most amazing pieces of technology but also has one of the strangest stories. It was hailed as the most cutting-edge vehicle America has ever produced, only to fall into disgrace and be forgotten, all within a year. Tesla used to brag about millions of reservations and dozens of celebrities and influencers wanting one. Now, it doesn't even want you to know that the Cybertruck still exists.



