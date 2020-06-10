Tesla Is The Only Brand In Germany On A Positive Sales Note In 2020

The global COVID-19 pandemic has all automakers regardless where they are from.

It’s even affected German automakers that have an almost cult-like loyal following in their native country; all automakers (domestic brands included) noted a drop in sales, all but one, that is.

Tesla surprisingly had an increase in sales, even though it’s not building any cars in Germany yet. In fact, it’s not even completed construction of the new Gigafactory (its fourth so far) close to the country’s capital, Berlin.



