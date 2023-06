Mercedes-Benz is reportedly considering Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), as it could be the next major automaker to adopt the company’s charging connector.

Over the past several weeks, automakers like Ford and General Motors have chosen to adopt Tesla’s NACS connector for vehicles beginning in 2025. The move has catalyzed similar announcements from charging companies like Blink and ChargePoint, but other major carmakers are considering adopting the connector, too.