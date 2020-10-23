Tesla Issues Chinese Recall Of 48,000 California Made Vehicles For Supension Failures

Our last article regarding suspension issues on the Model S and Model X is relatively recent: it is from October 6. On October 23, Tesla decided to announce a recall for 48,442 units of these cars in China. Considering they are made only at the Fremont plant – and that American and European customers have reported similar issues with the suspension of their cars – we would not be surprised to see this safety procedure extended to more markets.

According to Gasgoo, the measure was announced by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). It involves 29,193 Model S and Model X cars manufactured between September 17, 2013, and August 16, 2017. The other 19,249 units would be exclusively Model Ss produced between September 17, 2013, and October 15, 2018.